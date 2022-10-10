Tata NYK Shipping Hires Bunker Procurement Manager From Bunkerchain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Dry bulk joint venture Tata NYK Shipping has hired a bunker procurement manager from technology firm Bunkerchain.

Roy Owyong has joined Tata NYK as bunker procurement manager in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Owyong was previously a project manager for Bunkerchain from June 2020 to this month, and had earlier served as a bunker trader and purchaser for Integr8 Fuels from 2015 to 2020.

Tata NYK was founded in 2007 to be the strategic global shipping partner for the Tata group, as well as aiming to become the leading bulk carrier in the Indian market, according to the company's website.