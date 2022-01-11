Sinopec Develops Virtual Reality Bunker Simulation for Training

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company launched the new system on December 29. Image Credit: Sinopec

Chinese energy producer Sinopec has developed a virtual reality simulation of bunkering operations to help train its staff.

The company launched the new system on December 29 after trials the previous month, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday, in the first use of such a system in China.

The system includes 26 virtual scenes, including simulations of conventional bunker supply and contactless operations.

The simulations are designed to help strengthen Sinopec staff's knowledge of the bunker business, improving the quality of supply service, increasing safety and generally promoting the digitalisation of its business, the company said.

"The application of VR digital technology to standardise supply services is an important manifestation of Sinopec's soft power in the bunkering business," Yang Junze, general manager of Sinopec Fuel Sales, said in the statement.

"It is also an important work for continuously strengthening on-site management and further brand building of Sinopec's 'mobile marine fuel stations'."