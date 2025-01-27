DNV and Korean Shipbuilders to Develop Testing Standards for Electric Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV and partners aim to address challenges related to integrating advanced systems for electric propulsion. Image Credit: Incat

Classification society DNV has signed a memorandum of understanding with HD Hyundai Mipo and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering to develop testing standards for electric vessels, utilizing digital twin-based criteria and procedures.

Through this collaboration, the trio aim to address challenges related to integrating advanced systems for electric propulsion, DNV said in a statement on its website last week.

"Utilizing hardware in the loop (HiL) testing via digital twins of the different systems enables integration tests to be performed both earlier in the process on a much broader and deeper level," it said.

A digital twin is a virtual replica or simulation of a physical object, system or process. It continuously collects real-time data through sensors or other sources, allowing the virtual model to mimic and reflect the behavior of the actual physical counterpart.

Electric-powered vessels feature more complex onboard systems than conventional fuel-powered vessels.

Some of these vessels rely on rechargeable or swappable batteries for propulsion, while others use more complex onboard fuel cells powered by hydrogen or ammonia to generate electricity for propulsion.

While there have been breakthroughs in the development of electric-powered vessels, these advancements have mostly been limited to coastal vessels designed for shorter voyages.

Technological progress to develop electric-powered ocean-going vessels, however, has been slower because of scaling issues.