BUNKER JOBS: Fortescue Seeks Marine Engineering Manager in Perth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role will focus on developing and testing ships powered by green fuels. Image Credit: FFI

Australian green energy firm Fortescue Future Industries is seeking to hire a marine engineering manager in Perth.

The company is looking for candidates with an engineering degree and at least 20 years of experience in the offshore oil and gas industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The role will focus on developing and testing ships powered by green fuels.

The advertisement lists the following key accountabilities for the role:

Develop and lead a forthcoming team of marine specialist/engineers and/or contractors in concept development and subsequent detailed design engineering for FFI Marine projects

Providing technical guidance to the project management team with all Engineering related works being carried out

Proactively deliver on the company's stretch targets

Develop technical specifications to meet project specific objectives

Interpret, manage and approval of engineering drawings, documents, specifications and scopes

Resolution of technical and design issues

Provide guidance regarding project budget, cash flow and schedule for existing and future projects

Liaising with a range of key stakeholders on all technical aspects of projects

Set up and govern best practice engineering standards and specifications for the FFI project teams

Be the primary point of contact for all communications with stakeholders relating to all engineering requirements

Manage Risk and Safety within the team

Providing regular updates to the Head of Marine Projects including work progress, risks and priorities

For more information, click here.