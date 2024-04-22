Chemical Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 46,000 DWT MR2 chemical tanker Green Land was arrested in Singapore at about 3:30 PM on April 17. File Image / Pixabay

A chemical tanker was arrested in Singapore last week.

The 46,000 DWT MR2 chemical tanker Green Land was arrested at about 3:30 PM on April 17, according to a list of detained vessels published by the city-state's judiciary.

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm PDLegal LLC.

The ship was built in 2002, is registered to the Marshall Islands flag and is owned by Port Land Shipping, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue. Little AIS data appear to be available for the ship's movements over the past year.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the ship's operation.