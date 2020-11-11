LNG Bunkering Comes to Newcastle, Australia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Australian LNG bunker demand is likely to increase in the coming years. File Image / Pixabay

Terminal operator EPIK has announced it plans to bring an LNG bunker supply operation to its proposed Newcastle GasDock LNG import terminal in Australia.

The terminal is expected to be operational in advance of the winter of 2023, EPIK said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

The company anticipates it may be able to meet LNG bunker demand from the cruise industry as well as dry bulk carriers.

"The addition of LNG bunkering is a logical extension of the Newcastle GasDock project and will allow our customers to take advantage of LNG's demonstrated environmental benefits, helping to reduce carbon emissions globally and dramatically reducing marine emissions locally," Jee Yoon, managing director of EPIK, said in the statement.

"Given the Port of Newcastle's considerable industrial marine traffic and proximity to Sydney, our project provides an ideal platform to add LNG bunkering operations."

In September mining giant BHP agreed to charter five LNG-fuelled bulk carriers from Eastern Pacific Shipping, to be delivered throughout 2022 and then take iron ore cargoes from Australia to China.