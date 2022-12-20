Green Hydrogen/Methanol Plant to Produce Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image of green hydrogen plant. Image Credit / Iberdrola.

A large plant producing green hydrogen and green methanol for use as marine fuel is to be built in on the southern Australian island of Tasmania.

Two firms, the Australian arm of Spain's Iberdrola and hydrogen developer ABEL Energy, are behind the project which is called Bell Bay Powerfuels with additional funding coming from the Australian governement.

The project will be one of the largest in the world while the green methanol produced will be used to supply the maritime market in an investment worth EUR 1.1 billion ($1.1bn), a company statement said.

The construction of the future plant combines investment in renewable generation with investment in green hydrogen capacity and will rely "on the best technology in the world", the statement added.