Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Incisive Law LLC, and the ship is being held at the Western Petroleum Anchorage B. File Image / Pixabay

An MR1 tanker has been arrested in Singapore.

The 37,300 DWT tanker SC Explorer LIII was arrested at 1:10 AM local time in Singapore on Thursday, according to a list of detained vessels published by the city-state's judiciary.

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Incisive Law LLC, and the ship is being held at the Western Petroleum Anchorage B.

The 2003-built ship came to Singapore over the past two weeks from Ambon Bay in Indonesia, according to data from shipping database VesselsValue.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.