Blueprint for East Asian E-Fuel Supply Chain Launched

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: key part of supply chain. File Image / Pixabay.

A blueprint for an e-fuel supply chain in the East Asian region has been launched by a handful of Japanese companies and e-fuel producer HIF Global.

The blueprint is based on a notional supply chain between Japan and Australia, one of the companies involved in the project, Mitsui OSK, said in a statement.

The other partners in the project are Itochu, HIF Asia Pacific and JFE Steel.

According to the statement, the firms have agreed to "conduct a feasibility study spanning carbon dioxide capture in Japan, shipping CO2 to Australia, production and storage of synthetic fuel derived from the CO2 in Australia, and establishing a supply chain, to include exporting e-fuel from Australia".

Synthetic fuel, or e-fuel, is a liquid fuel produced from hydrogen and carbon dioxide. It can adapt to existing infrastructure while end users, such as ships, do not need to modify existing equipment and machinery to use the fuel.

The companies plan to start with a pilot study using e-fuel at JFE Steel.