GoodFuels Makes First Biofuel Bunker Supply to Major Maritime Client in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GoodFuels worked with an unnamed licensed bunker supplier in Singapore to carry out the bunkering. File Image / Pixabay

Biofuel supplier GoodFuels has made its first supply of a bunker blend to a major maritime client in Singapore.

The firm supplied NYK's bulk carrier the M/V Frontier Explorer with a biofuel-VLSFO blend in Singapore on July 5, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The vessel was in the middle of a voyage from Australia to India.

The delivery was the first under the GoodFuels partnership with ITOCHU, announced in May. ITOCHU was responsible for logistics, the blending and distribution of the blend, while GoodFuels handled the sourcing, technical expertise and sales.

GoodFuels also worked with an unnamed licensed bunker supplier in Singapore to carry out the bunkering.

"It's important to underline just how significant this first refuelling with NYK is for GoodFuels' presence in Asia," Jing Xieng JX Han, general manager of GoodFuels Asia Pacific, said in the statement.

"Just a few months after commencing operations in Singapore, and hot on the heels of our recent agreement with ITOCHU, we are proving to the market that we are ready to supply our sustainable biofuels solutions to meet growing demand in the region.

"NYK is a valued and long-term partner for GoodFuels and today's announcement once again underlines our ability to work quickly and flexibly with many parties to make sure a bio-bunkering happens, from sales through to supply."