Chinese Port Imposes 14-Day Quarantine on Ships From Some Virus-hit Countries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships to quarantine before allowed entry. File image/Pixabay.

Ships from certain coronavirus hit countries will have to wait 14 days before entering the port of Fuzhou in eastern China.

Vessels arriving from Japan, South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the US, and Singapore will have to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine, regional news provider the Straits Times has reported citing sources familiar with the port's move.

The period begins from when the ship departs from those countries.

The quarantine period will hit cargoes from Asian countries that typically take a week or less to sail to China, the report said.

The move may prompt fears that it might be replicated across China's other, bigger ports.

Fuzhou is a top fifty port globally by container volume.