Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Office Assistant in Vietnam
Thursday May 26, 2022
The role is based at Monjasa's Ho Chi Minh City office. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire an office assistant in Ho Chi Minh City.
The firm is looking for candidates with one or two years of experience in administration or customer service, as well as fluent written and spoken English and Vietnamese, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- First point of contact at the reception including answering and forwarding of phone calls
- Coordinating office interior decor and maintenance
- Prepare lunch and host catering during the day
- Coordination of internal meetings
- Procurement of office stationery and refreshments
- Administration and coordination of daily catering and cleaning services
- Event coordination
- Assist the Trading and Operations departments on ad hoc tasks
- Ad hoc tasks
The deadline for applications is June 22. For more information, click here.