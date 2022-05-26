BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Office Assistant in Vietnam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based at Monjasa's Ho Chi Minh City office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire an office assistant in Ho Chi Minh City.

The firm is looking for candidates with one or two years of experience in administration or customer service, as well as fluent written and spoken English and Vietnamese, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

First point of contact at the reception including answering and forwarding of phone calls

Coordinating office interior decor and maintenance

Prepare lunch and host catering during the day

Coordination of internal meetings

Procurement of office stationery and refreshments

Administration and coordination of daily catering and cleaning services

Event coordination

Assist the Trading and Operations departments on ad hoc tasks

Ad hoc tasks

The deadline for applications is June 22. For more information, click here.