Sri Lanka's Columbo Was South Asia's Most Efficient Container Port in 2021: World Bank

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Port of Colombo won plaudits for its efficiency last year. File Image / Pixabay

The Sri Lankan port of Colombo was ranked as the most efficient container port in South Asia and the Indian Subcontinent last year, according to analysis from the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The second edition of the Global Container Port Performance Index for 2021 ranks Colombo as the top port in the region for efficiency, and the 22nd worldwide.

"The World Bank/S&P Administrative (subjective/expert) and Statistical rankings of Colombo among the top 7% of the ports in the world and the best in South Asia, is a testament to the Port's position as the primary transhipment hub in South Asia," Sri Lankan news provider Daily FT cited Sri Lanka Ports Authority Chairman Prasantha Jayamanna as saying earlier this month.

"The Port of Colombo will continue to develop ahead of projected demand and towards this, construction has already begun on two new deep water terminals, the East Container Terminal (ECT) by the SLPA and the West Container Terminal (WCT), by a consortium led by Adani Ports and including John Keells Holdings.

"These developments will progressively add over 7 million TEU of throughput capacity over the next 2-5 years."