LR Grants Approval to Wind-Assisted Gas Carrier with Forward Deckhouse

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shifting the bridge and accommodation to the bow will free up deck space for wind-assisted propulsion and other systems. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd's Register (LR) has approved a design of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for a wind-assisted ship design that shifts the accommodation block to the bow to boost aerodynamic efficiency.

The approval in principle (AiP) was announced during Gastech 2025, LR said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Relocating the bridge and accommodation block to the front of the vessel reduces wind resistance on the hull and improves propulsion performance.

The design also frees up clear deck space from midship to stern, creating room for optimal installation of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS).

This layout gives shipowners flexibility to integrate a wider range of clean technologies, including onboard carbon capture, ammonia or hydrogen fuel modules, and battery energy storage systems.