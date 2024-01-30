ONE Secures AiP for Ammonia-fuelled Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ONE: design approval. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore-based box ship operator One Network Express has got design approval (Approval in Principle) for an ammonia-fuelled container ship.

The 3,500 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) vessel is part of a joint project with shipbuilders Nihon Shipyard and class society DNV.

In preparation for the project, the company said that it has participated in an ammonia bunkering pilot safety study.

"Ammonia [bunker] fuel has great potential for generating lower greenhouse gas emissions than conventional marine fuels," Koshiro Wake, senior vice president of corporate strategy & sustainability at ONE, said.

Wake added that the company is pleased with progress to date and that it will continue its study on ammonia.

The company has set itself a target getting to net-zero GHG emissions, encompassing scope 2 and 3, by 2050.

Ammonia is one of a number of alternative marine fuels being developed in the global shipping sector.