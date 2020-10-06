SIBCON: Singapore Seeks 1 Million MT of LNG Bunkering Capacity by Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's first LNG bunker barge launched in June and had its naming ceremony last week. Image Credit: FueLNG

Singapore will seek to have 1 million mt/year of LNG bunkering capacity by next year, according to a senior minister.

The Maritime and Port Authority will be inviting companies to apply for additional LNG bunker supplier licences 'in the coming weeks', Chee Hong Tat, senior minister of state at Singapore's Ministry of Transport, said at SIBCON Tuesday.

"As the maritime community continues the search for low or zero-carbon fuels to meet IMO's 2050 goals, LNG is a viable transitional fuel to mitigate CO2 emissions from ships," he said.

Were the capacity to be reached and demand emerge to meet it, LNG might take up more than 2% of the city-state's marine fuel sales next year.

Last week a naming ceremony was held for Singapore's first LNG bunker barge, the FueLNG Bellina.