BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Broker in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Royal Ocean Marine Enterprise highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a bunker broker and strong knowledge of the markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Source and secure competitive bunker prices from suppliers

Negotiate bunker contracts and terms with suppliers and clients

Coordinate bunker fuel deliveries to vessels, ensuring timely and efficient operations

Maintain strong relationships with suppliers and clients

Monitor market trends and provide market intelligence to clients

Prepare and present bunker market reports and analysis

Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards

Resolve any disputes or issues related to bunker operations

Collaborate with internal teams to optimize bunkering operations

