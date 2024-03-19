BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Broker in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday March 19, 2024

A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Royal Ocean Marine Enterprise highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a bunker broker and strong knowledge of the markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Source and secure competitive bunker prices from suppliers
  • Negotiate bunker contracts and terms with suppliers and clients
  • Coordinate bunker fuel deliveries to vessels, ensuring timely and efficient operations
  • Maintain strong relationships with suppliers and clients
  • Monitor market trends and provide market intelligence to clients
  • Prepare and present bunker market reports and analysis
  • Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards
  • Resolve any disputes or issues related to bunker operations
  • Collaborate with internal teams to optimize bunkering operations

For more information, click here.

