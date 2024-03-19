Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Broker in Singapore
Tuesday March 19, 2024
A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Singapore.
Recruitment firm Royal Ocean Marine Enterprise highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a bunker broker and strong knowledge of the markets.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Source and secure competitive bunker prices from suppliers
- Negotiate bunker contracts and terms with suppliers and clients
- Coordinate bunker fuel deliveries to vessels, ensuring timely and efficient operations
- Maintain strong relationships with suppliers and clients
- Monitor market trends and provide market intelligence to clients
- Prepare and present bunker market reports and analysis
- Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards
- Resolve any disputes or issues related to bunker operations
- Collaborate with internal teams to optimize bunkering operations
