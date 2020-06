Ship Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: ship detention. File image/Pixabay.

A tug and supply vessel has been detained in Singapore.

The ship was arrested yesterday by Singapore-based law firm Resource Law LLC, according to court records.

The ship is controlled by Indian shipping interests, the shipping database equasis shows.

The ship's detention is the first recorded arrest in the southeast Asian bunkering and oil trading hub for some months.