NYK, MOL to Develop Ammonia-Fueled Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL and NYK to develop ammonia-powered vessels. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping companies Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today said they would develop ammonia-fuelled vessels as part of MoUs signed with their country's energy major JERA Co., Inc. (Jera).

Jera plans to use ammonia for its Hekinan Thermal Power Plant that is expected to begin commercial operation in the late 2020s.

The MoUs cover the joint examination of ways to develop large-volume ammonia carriers, and specifically covers installing and operating propulsion engines that use ammonia as ship fuel.

As the marine shipping industry looks to decarbonize its operations, ammonia is seen as one of the key candidates to replace oil-based bunkers in the future Marie fuel mix.