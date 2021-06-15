A DOT Marine Drops Off MPA Singapore Bunker List, Taking Total to 42

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore now has just 42 licensed bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier A DOT Marine has dropped off Singapore's list of its accredited suppliers, taking the total number of firms operating at the world's largest bunkering hub to 42.

The city-state's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) removed A DOT Marine in an update to its list published earlier this month.

A DOT Marine was first registered as a Singapore bunker supplier in February 2014, supplying MGO only. The company was Singapore's second-smallest supplier by volume last year.

The company's departure takes Singapore's number of licensed bunker suppliers down to 42. Earlier this year Ocean Bunkering Services and Hin Leong Marine International also left the list following the demise of their parent company, Hin Leong Trading.

The total was as high as 72 in 2013.