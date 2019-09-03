Sinanju Launches Singapore's First LNG Powered Bunker Tanker

Marine Vicky. Image Credit: Sinanju Tankers Holdings

Sinanju Tankers Holdings (Sinanju) has launched what is set to become Singapore's first LNG-powered bunker tanker.

As previously reported, the 7,990 dwt Marine Vicky has already been chartered by ExxonMobil to deliver IMO2020 grade bunkers in the world's biggest bunker port.

"This is Singapore's first bunker tanker to run on LNG and signifies the momentum in the industry to adopt LNG as a marine fuel," said Ms. Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) at a launch ceremony held in Nantong, China.

"We are pleased to support Singapore companies such as Sinanju and Keppel O&M through the MPA LNG bunkering pilot programme. The maritime sector is evolving and through these steps, we aim to further strengthen Singapore's offering as a global maritime hub."

The LNG-powered bunker tanker will commence operations in Q1 2020, and under the Maritime Singapore Green Port Programme, registered vessels that engage in LNG-fuelled harbour craft for port operations receive a 10% port dues concession.