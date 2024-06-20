No Evidence That Singapore Barge Allision Was Caused by Congestion: Minister

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chee Hong Tat, Singapore's Minister for Transport, has provided an update on the investigation and the clean-up efforts. Image Credit: Chee Hong Tat

Preliminary findings from an investigation into last week's allision between a dredger and a bunker barge in Singapore show no evidence of the accident being caused by congestion, according to the city-state's transport minister.

Chee Hong Tat, Singapore's Minister for Transport, provided an update on the investigation and the clean-up efforts in a social media post this week.

"Some members of the public have asked if this incident was due to congestion in our port waters," the minister said.

"Investigations are still on-going, but preliminary findings show that the allision on 14 June was caused by the dredger experiencing sudden loss of engine and steering controls.

"It is not due to port congestion as our port waters and anchorages are not congested.

"The earlier reports on delays experienced by container vessels are a separate matter that is due to the bunching of container vessels arriving at PSA."