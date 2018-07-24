China to Tighten Bunker Fuel Sulfur Limits

Cruise ship a Hainan, China (file image/pixabay)

China's entire coastline is to come under emissions' regulations aimed at curbing pollution from shipping from the partial coverage at present.

A 0.5% sulfur content for bunker fuel is to be applied to ships sailing within 12 nautical miles of its coastline from 2019, according to a number of reports quoting China’s Ministry of Transport.

A further tightening to 0.1% sulfur for marine fuel is also under review.

In 2017, all ports within Yangtze river delta were included in a 0.5% sulfur emissions zone.

From the start of 2020, a global 0.5% sulfur will apply to shipping globally.