China to Tighten Bunker Fuel Sulfur Limits

Tuesday July 24, 2018

China's entire coastline is to come under emissions' regulations aimed at curbing pollution from shipping from the partial coverage at present.

A 0.5% sulfur content for bunker fuel is to be applied to ships sailing within 12 nautical miles of its coastline from 2019, according to a number of reports quoting China’s Ministry of Transport.

A further tightening to 0.1% sulfur for marine fuel is also under review.

In 2017, all ports within Yangtze river delta were included in a 0.5% sulfur emissions zone.

From the start of 2020, a global 0.5% sulfur will apply to shipping globally.

Ship & Bunker News Team
