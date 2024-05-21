Singapore: TFG Marine's Diligence Bunkers LNG for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: maritime centre. File Image / Pixabay.

Dual-fuel bunker vessel MT Diligence was refuelled with liquified natural gas in Singapore this week, according to the ship's owner, TFG Marine.

The bunker vessel was supplied with 34 cubic metres of LNG by Pavillion Energy in Jurong Port, the company said in a social media post.

Being able to run on LNG as well as low sulphur marine fuel will help the compnay meet its licence requirement with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the company said.

The 5,000 deadweight tonne ship was built for TFG Marine by CBS Ventures. CBS Ventures also operates the vessel.

Singapore is a regional centre for shipping and ship services and the biggest bunkering port by volume globally.