BUNKER JOBS: Senior Bunker Purchaser Role in Singapore

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role in Singapore.

I am pleased to be able to start 2024 with an exciting role to offer.

One of my long term clients is on the lookout for a Senior Bunker Purchaser to join their Singapore office.

The firm is a truly dynamic and fast growing one that consistently exceeds the expectations not just of the clients they service but also the staff that work there. They are great employers that look after their employees.

To be considered for the role you must:

Already be well versed in the Asian Supply market. You really must be an industry insider with over 6 years experience in the region.

You must be particularly familiar with the ports of Hong Kong, Korea, Port Klang, Thailand, and others.

Being in possession of unquestionable account management skills, the successful applicant must have already established some excellent relationships with suppliers in all these regions. These relationships must essentially be based on trust and mutual respect.

The ability to 'sell' and bring in new suppliers is also a vital skillset. You must be able to expand the firms' existing supplier base.

If you fulfil all the criteria above and would like to be considered please get in touch on :

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

If chosen, the right applicant can expect a collaborative working culture, a very generous salary, great performance based bonuses, and lots of other perks that come with working for a well established and respected brand.