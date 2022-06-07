Singapore Signs Ammonia Tanker Design MOU

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOU: signed. File Image / Pixabay.

A design for ammonia dual-fuel gas tankers is the focus of a memorandum of understanding between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and a consortium of interested parties.

The firms involved are Eastern Pacific Shipping, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and classification society the American Bureau of Shipping.

The dual-fuel gas tankers will sail under the Singapore Flag, according to the MPA.

The move is part of the greening of the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) and is one of the key pillars of the Maritime Singapore Decarbonisation Blueprint, the authority said.

Under the blueprint, the MPA had set the target of having at least 50% of the SRS fleet classified as green ships under the MPA's Green Ship Programme. The goal is to be achieved by 2050.