Everllence Dual-Fuel Engines to Power Five Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company reports strong demand for its dual-fuel engines this year. Image Credit: Everllence

An undisclosed Asian shipbuilder has contracted Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, to supply full propulsion packages for five 8,400 TEU container ships to be built in China.

The scope of supply includes LNG-capable dual-fuel main engines, dual-fuel auxiliary engines, a fuel supply system, and other supporting systems, the firm said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The company says the deal highlights the engine's position as a leading dual-fuel solution in the container segment, with more than 1,000 sales since its launch in 2014.

"Part of this is due to the current, hot, container-newbuilding market where the ME-GI engine stands out – among other ways – by virtue of its having the lowest methane emissions in its class, Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at Everllence, said.

"Another ME-GI advantage is LNG's status as an excellent transition fuel for decarbonisation and its mature supply chain."