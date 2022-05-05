Barge Collision Restricts CPC VLSFO Supply at Taichung

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO supply at other Taiwanese ports is set to continue as before. File Image / Pixabay

A barge collision is set to restrict the supply of VLSFO at the Taiwanese port of Taichung for the next three months.

Marine fuel supplier CPC Corporation's barge the Chung Yu No 1 will cease operations for maintenance until the end of July after a collision, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

During this period, the company's barge the Taian No 2 will be its only delivery vessel for 180 CST VLSFO supply at the port.

Because of its larger size, the Taian No 2 will not be able to supply VLSFO at all of the port's berths, the company said in the statement on Thursday.