BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker/Shipping Trainee in Kuala Lumpur

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday August 2, 2024

Hong Kong-based marine fuels firm Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker/shipping trainee in Kuala Lumpur.

The firm is looking for fresh graduates with a diploma or degree in logistics or a related field, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The full list of requirements is as follows:

  • Diploma or Degree in Logistics or any related field
  • Experience in marine, oil and gas or logistic will be an advantage
  • Fresh graduates with serious interest in learning encouraged to apply
  • Proficient in MS Office, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Zoom etc
  • Good command in both spoken and written English and Chinese
  • Immediate available would be an advantage

The role will come with the following responsibilities:

  • Handle operation and follow up once deal concluded by trader
  • Coordinate with ship owners and bunker suppliers for on time delivery
  • Updating records of all on going and completed supplies
  • Any ad hoc assignment as requested

For more information and to apply for the role, submit your CV with a cover letter to Banle's Human Resources Department (hr@banle-intl.com).

