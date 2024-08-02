Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker/Shipping Trainee in Kuala Lumpur
Friday August 2, 2024
The firm is looking for fresh graduates with a diploma or degree in logistics or a related field. Image Credit: Banle Energy
Hong Kong-based marine fuels firm Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker/shipping trainee in Kuala Lumpur.
The firm is looking for fresh graduates with a diploma or degree in logistics or a related field, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.
The full list of requirements is as follows:
- Diploma or Degree in Logistics or any related field
- Experience in marine, oil and gas or logistic will be an advantage
- Fresh graduates with serious interest in learning encouraged to apply
- Proficient in MS Office, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Zoom etc
- Good command in both spoken and written English and Chinese
- Immediate available would be an advantage
The role will come with the following responsibilities:
- Handle operation and follow up once deal concluded by trader
- Coordinate with ship owners and bunker suppliers for on time delivery
- Updating records of all on going and completed supplies
- Any ad hoc assignment as requested
For more information and to apply for the role, submit your CV with a cover letter to Banle's Human Resources Department (hr@banle-intl.com).