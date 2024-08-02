BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker/Shipping Trainee in Kuala Lumpur

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is looking for fresh graduates with a diploma or degree in logistics or a related field. Image Credit: Banle Energy

Hong Kong-based marine fuels firm Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker/shipping trainee in Kuala Lumpur.

The firm is looking for fresh graduates with a diploma or degree in logistics or a related field, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The full list of requirements is as follows:

Diploma or Degree in Logistics or any related field

Experience in marine, oil and gas or logistic will be an advantage

Fresh graduates with serious interest in learning encouraged to apply

Proficient in MS Office, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Zoom etc

Good command in both spoken and written English and Chinese

Immediate available would be an advantage

The role will come with the following responsibilities:

Handle operation and follow up once deal concluded by trader

Coordinate with ship owners and bunker suppliers for on time delivery

Updating records of all on going and completed supplies

Any ad hoc assignment as requested

For more information and to apply for the role, submit your CV with a cover letter to Banle's Human Resources Department (hr@banle-intl.com).