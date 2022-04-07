Chevron Joins Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Singapore body has expanded its membership significantly in recent weeks. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer Chevron has joined Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation.

The US-based energy major will use its membership of the decarbonisation body to help develop potentially scalable lower-carbon technologies, including those enabling ammonia bunkering, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"Lowering the carbon intensity of shipping requires fundamental changes across the entire maritime value chain," Mark Ross, president of Chevron Shipping Company, said in the statement.

"This is a truly complex task that requires industry-wide collaboration, innovation, and well-designed policy. GCMD brings together knowledge and expertise to help meet this challenge.

"We look forward to working with our fellow partners to progress our shared lower carbon ambitions."