MOL Carries Out Tugboat LNG Bunkering Trial in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was carried out by truck. Image Credit: MOL

Shipping company MOL has participated in the trial LNG bunkering of a tugboat in Japan.

The firm joined forces with Tomakomai Port Authority and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co for the trial, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

MOL's tug the Ishin, usually deployed escorting large freighters and other vessels at the Port of Sakai-Semboku, was bunkered with LNG at Tomakomai Port.

The delivery was carried out by truck.

"The MOL Group has moved forward with the "adoption of clean alternative energy" strategy toward de-carbonization/low carbonization in line with the 'MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1', established in June 2021, with the aim of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050," the company said in the statement.

"LNG fuel is expected to achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, for example, about 25% less carbon dioxide (CO2) in comparison to conventional fuel oils."