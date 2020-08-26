East Indian Refiner to Produce 0.5% Sulfur Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

India: VLSFO production. File Image / Pixabay.

Indian refiner Chennai Petroleum Corp (CPCL) has started production of 0.5% sulfur marine fuel from the 300,000 barrels a day Paradip refinery on India's eastern coast.

An initial monthly output of 5,000 metric tonnes of the low sulfur material could be ramped up if the demand is there, the company has said according to Indian business news provider Hindu Business Line.

The Chennai plant could also be turned to producing low sulfur bunker fuel.

CPCL supplies bunker fuel across Indian ports. The Paradip refinery was shut down for maintenance work in July.