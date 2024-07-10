Singapore: Fuel Cell Start up Eyes Marine Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore habour craft: all electic from 2030. File Image / Pixabay.

A Singapore-based technology firm is to enter the marine market next year with 250kW hydrogen fuel cell.

Sydrogen Energy posted on social media that the move comes on the back of an exclusive agreement with Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology.

The fuel cell is scalable for use on larger vessels and the unit will convert hydrogen from various sources to produce zero-emission electricity, according to the company.

Fuel cells for ships are seen as an effective way of tackling shipping emissions. They are seen as a good fit for harbour craft and passenger ferries where vessels move between fixed points allowing for regular recharging.

In Singapore, new harbour craft operating in the port from 2030 must be fully electric.