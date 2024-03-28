Vitol Carries Out Singapore's First B30 Biofuel Blend Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vitol's logistics arm V-Bunkers delivered a total of about 190,000 mt of biofuel blends in Singapore in 2023. Image Credit: Vitol

Global commodities firm Vitol has completed the first delivery of a B30 biofuel blend in Singapore.

The firm delivered 1,100 mt of a B30 VLSFO blend to Hyundai Glovis's vehicle carrier the Grand Hero in Singapore on March 14, it said in an an emailed statement on Thursday.

The company used its new dedicated marine biofuel barge the Marine Future for the operation.

Conventional bunker delivery vessels in Singapore are classed as oil tankers and are restricted to carrying blends containing 25% biofuels or less, but Vitol's new vessel is free of this restriction and can thus carry up to 100% blends.

"We are pleased to be part of Singapore's journey to decarbonise its shipping sector," Mike Muller, head of Vitol Asia, said in the statement.

"Vitol Bunkers is delighted to be able to offer its customers a broad range of biofuels, up to 100% bunker fuel."

Vitol's logistics arm V-Bunkers delivered a total of about 190,000 mt of biofuel blends in Singapore in 2023, or almost 36% of the city-state's total.