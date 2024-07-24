BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading or a related field. Image Credit: WFS

US-listed fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Actively seek and develop new business opportunities with existing clients to increase sales and market share.

Maintain and strengthen relationships with existing clients by providing exceptional service, understanding their needs, and offering tailored solutions.

Continuously seek to expand knowledge of industry trends and regulatory changes, market opportunities, and sustainability initiatives.

Develop and implement effective sales strategies to achieve and exceed sales targets.

Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients.

Work closely with the trading team and other departments to ensure seamless operations.

Provide regular reports on sales activities, market conditions, and client feedback to senior management.

