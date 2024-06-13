BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience in back-to-back bunker trading. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience in back-to-back bunker trading, as well as fluent English and Mandarin or Korean.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute back-to-back bunker trading transactions, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of fuel products to our clients.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, buyers, and brokers to facilitate smooth trading operations.

Analyze market trends, pricing fluctuations, and regulatory changes to inform trading strategies and mitigate risks.

Negotiate contracts and agreements with counterparties, ensuring favorable terms and conditions for the company.

Collaborate closely with internal teams such as operations, logistics, and finance to optimize trading processes and maximize profitability.

Stay updated on industry developments, competitor activities, and geopolitical factors affecting the bunker market.

