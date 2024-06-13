BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 13, 2024

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience in back-to-back bunker trading, as well as fluent English and Mandarin or Korean.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Execute back-to-back bunker trading transactions, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of fuel products to our clients.
  • Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, buyers, and brokers to facilitate smooth trading operations.
  • Analyze market trends, pricing fluctuations, and regulatory changes to inform trading strategies and mitigate risks.
  • Negotiate contracts and agreements with counterparties, ensuring favorable terms and conditions for the company.
  • Collaborate closely with internal teams such as operations, logistics, and finance to optimize trading processes and maximize profitability.
  • Stay updated on industry developments, competitor activities, and geopolitical factors affecting the bunker market.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com