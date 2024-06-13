Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Thursday June 13, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience in back-to-back bunker trading. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience in back-to-back bunker trading, as well as fluent English and Mandarin or Korean.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Execute back-to-back bunker trading transactions, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of fuel products to our clients.
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, buyers, and brokers to facilitate smooth trading operations.
- Analyze market trends, pricing fluctuations, and regulatory changes to inform trading strategies and mitigate risks.
- Negotiate contracts and agreements with counterparties, ensuring favorable terms and conditions for the company.
- Collaborate closely with internal teams such as operations, logistics, and finance to optimize trading processes and maximize profitability.
- Stay updated on industry developments, competitor activities, and geopolitical factors affecting the bunker market.
