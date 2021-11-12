ENN Natural Gas Wins China's First LNG Bunkering Licence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

China's first LNG bunkering operation is set to launch next year. File Image / Pixabay

Gas distributor ENN Natural Gas has won China's first licence to supply LNG as a bunker fuel.

The firm will be licensed to supply LNG bunkers at Zhoushan, news agency Reuters reported this week, citing comments from ENN Singapore President Ye Dongsheng.

The company is expecting to receive an 8,500 m3 LNG bunker barge soon and to put it into operation next year. China's customs authorities are also set to approve bonded LNG storage tankers in Zhoushan, according to the report.

Zhoushan is rapidly rising up the ranks of global bunkering ports, with conventional marine fuel sales of 4.7 million mt last year, according to Ship & Bunker and BLUE Insight's quarterly volumes survey.