First ISCC-Certified Biofuel Bunker Delivery in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tumpuan Megah Development delivered about 4,5000 mt of a B24 blend to a container ship at Tanjung Pelepas on April 25. Image Credit: Straits Energy Resources

A subsidiary of Malaysia's Straits Energy Resources has arranged the country's first ISCC-certified delivery of a biofuel bunker blend.

Straits unit Tumpuan Megah Development delivered about 4,5000 mt of a B24 blend to a container ship at Tanjung Pelepas on April 25, Straits Energy Resources said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Tumpuan Megah announced its intention to enter the biofuel market in January after receiving the ISCC EU certification.

"As Malaysia's first ISCC EU-certified supplier and trader of maritime biofuels, and one of the nation's leading suppliers of quality bunker fuels, we are positioned to play a key role in fueling the industry's sustainable growth," Dato' Sri Ron Ho Kam Choy, managing director of Straits Energy Resources, said in the statement.

"As demand for marine biofuels accelerates, we expect this business to be a key contributor to our future earnings growth."