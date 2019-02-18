Singapore: New Senior Bunker Trader Joins Sing Fuels

Karen Gan, Senior Bunker Trader, Sing Fuels

Sing Fuels has announced the appointment of Karen Gan as Senior Bunker Trader with immediate effect.



Gan is based in the firm's Singapore office and is said to have more than 10 years of experience in bunker trading.

“We are very excited to have Karen on board. Her depth of experience, knowledge and capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned traders,” says Sonnich Thomsen, Managing Director, Bunkers, at Sing Fuels.



“Karen has a good reputation for being versatile and being able to adapt quickly to rapidly changing markets, making her the perfect person for a fast-paced company like ours."

Gan is Sing Fuels' second hire of the year and follows the arrival last month of Stella Lykouri in Greece.

Contact details for Karen Gan are as follows:

Tel: +65 9790 2254

Email: karen@singfuels.com