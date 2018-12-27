CPC Announces Supply Restrictions for 0.50% Sulfur Bunkers

CPC supplying 0.50% sulfur LSFO bunkers in Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's CPC Corporation has given further details on its previously announced plans to supply 0.50% sulfur LSFO bunkers.

Supply of the 180 cSt product, which is now said to begin on January 2, 2019, will have both minimum and maximum daily quantity restrictions.

A minimum of three clear days notice prior to delivery will also be required.

The restrictions, which vary depending on the supply port, are as follows:

China's updated emissions control area (ECA) rules mandating the use of 0.50% sulfur fuel come into effect on January 1, 2019.