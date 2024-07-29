TFG Marine to Take on Methanol Bunker Delivery Vessels from Late 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanol bunkering infrastructure is starting to emerge in Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is set to add a series of four bunker delivery vessels capable of handling methanol to its operations in Singapore from the end of this year.

The firm has signed a deal to charter four new 6,500 DWT bunker tankers from Consort Bunkers, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The ships -- under construction at the Merchants Jinling shipyard in China -- will be delivered between late 2024 and 2025, and will be capable of handling conventional bunkers, biofuel blends and methanol.

The tankers will be equipped with mass flow meters.

"This agreement is part of TFG Marine's ongoing efforts to renew our fleet with modern, Mass Flow Meter-equipped bunker barges that are ready to carry the low-carbon fuels that will help shipping decarbonise," Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG Marine, said in the statement.

"We see a multi-fuel future for our industry, with methanol, biofuels, ammonia and more all having a role to play alongside traditional marine fuels in meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement."

The firm also announced in January that it would be chartering a methanol dual-fuel bunker barge in Singapore from Fratelli Cosulich from late 2025.