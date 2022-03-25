Tugboat Seized, 10 Arrested in Singapore Over Alleged Illegal MGO Transfer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The foreign-registered tugboat involved in the alleged deal has been detained. Image Credit: Singapore Police Force

Ten men have been arrested in Singapore over an alleged illegal MGO supply deal.

Three of the arrested were crew members of a Singapore-registered tugboat and the remaining seven serving aboard a foreign-registered tugboat, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement on its website on Friday. The arrests related to an alleged illegal transaction of 3 mt of MGO at sea off Sembawang Shipyard.

The police seized the foreign-registered tugboat and S$31,000 of cash.

The offence of receiving stolen property in Singapore can be punished with a fine, a prison sentence of up to five years, or both.

"The Police Coast Guard and MPA take a serious view of illegal transactions of marine fuel in Singapore waters," Singapore's police said in the statement.

"The PCG will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters."