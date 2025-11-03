Svitzer to Collaborate with Indian Shipyard to Construct Electric Tugboats

by Ship & Bunker News Team

India’s push to boost local shipbuilding gains momentum with Svitzer’s new deal. Image Credit: Svitzer

Maritime services firm Svitzer has signed a deal with India’s Cochin Shipyard to construct its electric-powered tugboats in India.

The letter of intent was signed during the India Maritime Week in Mumbai last week, Svitzer said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The partnership will aim to combine Svitzer's global expertise in towage with Cochin Shipyard’s shipbuilding capabilities.

The 26 m electric TRAnsverse tug will be modelled on Svitzer’s existing diesel-powered design and will support the company’s global fleet renewal efforts. The vessels are intended for deployment in international markets.

The announcement follows a similar deal last month between CMA CGM and Cochin Shipyard to build six LNG-fuelled container ships in India.

India is seeking to boost its shipbuilding capacity, with the government recently unveiling a nearly $8 billion package to revitalise the sector.