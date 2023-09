Orion Bunkers Updates Contact Deatils for Marine Fuel Enquiries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

Pakistan-based Orion Bunkers has announced new contact details for customers making marine fuel enquiries.

The move follows staff moves within the company.

"We wish to inform our customers that Fatima Bukhari is no longer working with Orion," Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers, said in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

Contact details for enquiries are now as follows:

1. Zishan Arshad

WhatsApp +923335045048

2. Shabana Noor

WhatsApp +3212525933

3. Ruth William

WhatsApp +3122530896

Email: info@orion-bunkers.com

Skype: orionbunkers2004

Website: www.orion-bunkers.com