Integr8 Reaches Settlement With Former Singapore Traders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The parties agreed the settlement deal late last month. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Integr8 Fuels has reached a settlement with two of its former trading staff in Singapore over a case relating to their terms of employment.

The firm has received an undisclosed sum from Kim Hyung Joon and Han Donghoon, employed in its Singapore office until late last year, a company spokesman told Ship & Bunker by email.

"Kim Hyung Joon and Han Donghoon acknowledge that they have acted in a manner contrary to policies and protocols of the Integr8 and Navig8 Group that apply to all their employees, and regret their actions," the representative said.

"On 28 March 2023, on a non-admission of liability basis and as a matter of goodwill, Integr8 Fuels Pte. Ltd., and Kim Hyung Joon and Han Donghoon, have resolved their differences in HC/OC 349/2022, with an undisclosed sum to be paid by Kim Hyung Joon and Han Donghoon to Integr8 Fuels Pte. Ltd."

The case relates to an alleged breach of contractual terms over confidentiality.