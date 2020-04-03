Port of Singapore Remains Open For Business: MPA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering will continue in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

The port of Singapore will remain open despite the country imposing additional measures to control the spread of COVID-19, according to the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

Singapore's Ministry of Health announced the tougher measures on Friday, requiring all business, social or other activities that cannot be conducted online from home to be suspended until May 4.

The shipping industry is a key economic sector for Singapore, and thus the port will be allowed to continue to operate, the MPA said.

The list of services exempted from the suspension includes shipping, safety and navigation services, port and terminal operations and port marine services including bunkering, according to the MPA.