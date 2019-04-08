PDVSA Tanker Arrested in Singapore

Tanker arrested. File Image / Pixabay

An Aframax tanker controlled by PDVSA’s maritime arm, PDV Marina, has been arrested in Singapore.

The detention of Arita took place on Saturday April 6, 2019 according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore, following action by local law firm Gurbani & Co LLC.

The Iranian-built, 113,200 dwt vessel is valued at $33.16 million by VesselsValue.com.

While the exact reasons for the arrest are unknown, Arita is one of several PDVSA vessels that made headlines last month when Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said it would stop operating the vessels due to unpaid wages and lack of crew.