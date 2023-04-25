BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Sourcing Centre Managing Director in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker Holding's Singapore office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Global marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a managing director for its sourcing centre in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of leadership experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"Referring to the Global Head of Sourcing, you will be responsible for managing the physical operations of our sourcing centre in Singapore, which includes negotiation for the time-charter of barges, procurement of cargo, pricing to the traders and management of trading exposures," the company said in the statement.

"You will furthermore be developing and implementing sourcing strategies to enhance decision making and improve hit rates.

"Being able to identify trading opportunities in the market and developing and optimizing strategic partnerships with local cargo/bunker suppliers are key factors to succeed in the role

"While keeping an open mind and being an inspiring leader for the team, you excel in communicating and establishing strong working relationships with other clusters within our group, constantly providing trading solutions to traders."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Implementing daily price strategy by offering strategies and reliable bunkering solutions to various requirements

Furnish trading activity and market intelligence report on a frequent basis to update regional and local information to respective stakeholders

Manage dispute resolutions with BH Legal/Claim and internal and external stakeholders

Responsible and accountable for the trading book (P&L)

Support the BH management in implementing group's policies

Represent Singapore sourcing in management meetings and internal clusters meetings

Formulate working procedures and processes with the shared services team for financial reporting functions

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.