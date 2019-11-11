IndianOil Expands VLSFO Availability

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MT Harmony lifts VLSFO at Paradeep port. Image Credit: IndianOil

Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) has expanded the availability of IMO2020 grade bunkers in India and has now commenced supply of the 0.50% sulfur fuel at Cochin and Paradeep ports.

The first deliveries were made on November 4, 2019, to the vessel MT UACC Ras Tanura at Cochin port and to the vessel MT Harmony at Paradeep port.

The additional supply ports follow its first supply in Kandla last month.

"Bunkering operations at Kochi port is of strategic importance as this port is located on East – Middle East/Suez shipping lanes. By keeping the LSFO 0.5% S bunker fuel prices comparable to the bunker prices at major bunkering hubs in Asia region, IndianOil aims to supply reliable quality bunker fuel to the vessels on these international shipping lanes," the company said in a statement to Ship & Bunker.

IndianOil pegs its 0.50%S production capacity at over 1.0 million tonnes per annum, and says it can cater to the majority of bunker fuel demand in India.