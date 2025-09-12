HD Hyundai's Safety System to Tackle Ammonia Gas Leak Gets Class Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Designed for ammonia-fuelled ships, the system prevents harmful gas from escaping into the environment. Image Credit: KR

Classification society Korean Register (KR) has approved a new safety system designed to capture any ammonia gas leaks on ammonia-fuelled ships.

The system, called Hi-CLEARS, prevents ammonia from escaping into the atmosphere or sea, KR said in an emailed statement on Thursday

Captured gas is converted into aqueous ammonia or ammonia water solution and then reused in the vessel’s selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

Hi-CLEARS has been developed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) in cooperation with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE).

Ammonia has been widely considered a zero-potential marine fuel, but its toxicity poses safety risks in the event of leaks.

Systems such as Hi-CLEARS could help to address some of these concerns and make ammonia a more viable option for the shipping industry’s decarbonisation pathway.